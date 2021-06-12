Video Classic: Throwback to this amazing Nike advert including Ronaldo

June 12, 2021 - 8:09 am

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo featured in one of the greatest adverts for football ahead of the previous European Championships, and this will send the emotions running through you.

Football is something that can be felt deep inside, and if this advert called ‘The Switch’ doesn’t get you going, I’m not sure what will.

This was released in 2016 by Nike in the run up to Euro 2016, where his country actually went onto win it.

Has there ever been a better advert for the beautiful game?

