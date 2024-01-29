In the 23rd round of Serie C, Spal played hosts for Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Paolo Mazza on Sunday evening.

Livano Comenencia emerged as the ultimate star for the visitors by creating the first two goals of the match with his daring runs on the right wing. He assisted both Simone Guerra and Samuele Damiani.

The home side pulled one back thanks to Simone Rabbi in the 27th minute and launched an onslaught for the equalizer.

However, the Bianconeri held on before securing the win with a last-gasp strike from Leonardo Cerri to make it 3-1.