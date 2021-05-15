Video – Compilation of Dybala’s 100 goals with Juventus

When Paulo Dybala signed for Juventus in 2015, the fans were wondering whether or not the young Palermo striker would be up to the task.

Well, it turned out that the Argentine is quite good. With the current season being an exception due to injuries, La Joya has been one of the best performers for the Old Lady since his arrival.

On Wednesday, Dybala scored Juve’s third and goal against Sassuolo, and it happened to be his 100th for the club.

To celebrate the occasion, the official Juventus YouTube channel released a video containing all of his goals in black and white, which includes some marvelous ones.