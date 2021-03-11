Conceicao
Video – Conceicao’s awkwardly short press conference after eliminating Juventus

March 11, 2021 - 2:30 pm

Imagine that you had just achieved one of the biggest accomplishments of your career, and yet no one was there to hear you talking about it.

Well, that is exactly what happened to Porto manager Sergio Conceicao after eliminating Juventus from the Champions League round of 16.

The Portuguese’s post-match press conference only lasted for 48 seconds, and not a single question was asked.

Perhaps it was because of the late timing after extra time, or simply because the journalists were more interested in covering the shortcomings of the Bianconeri and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Conceicao was apparently not too amused by the situation.

