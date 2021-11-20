Video: Confirmed Lazio team to take on Juventus this evening

November 20, 2021 - 4:16 pm

The teams are out for today’s big game in Rome, where Juventus will have the chance to move level with their rivals.

The Biancocelesti have been doing well this season, adjusting to life under Maurizio Sarri, and have already earned impressive home wins over some top sides.

They come up against an inconsistent Juve side who are also trying to readjust to life under a new regime, with Max Allegri having returned to the helm after two years away, and it could be anybody’s guess as to how this one plays out.

Which players do Juve need to take extra care of?

