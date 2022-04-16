Serie A, Videos

Video: Controversy in Turin as Bologna receives double-red card v Juventus

April 16, 2022 - 7:24 pm

Bologna have the lead in Turin but they have just received two red cards to give Juventus a strong advantage for the final moments of the match.

Alvaro Morata was fouled on the edge of the box before the referee was ordered to look at the VAR, and there was confusion as a red card was branded Adama Soumaoro, before Gary Medel then got himself a double-yellow card as he aggressively showed his frustrations in the face of the official.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Can they make good use of their two-man advantage here?

Patrick

