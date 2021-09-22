Allegri Ronaldo
Video – Craig Burley believes Juventus must get their house in order following Ronaldo exit

September 22, 2021 - 4:00 pm

After failing to win a match in their first four Serie A outings, Juve’s abysmal form has become one of the main topics of the worldwide media.

Former Scottish footballer and current pundit Craig Burley appeared on Sports Center Asia, and believes that the Bianconeri must get their house in order following the summer departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moreover, the former Chelsea and Celtic player criticized the club for their continuous attempts to relaunch the European Super League which was doomed from the get-go according to the Scotsman.

