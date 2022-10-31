Allegri Conte
Club News

Video – Craig Burley explains why Conte could truly return to Juventus

October 31, 2022 - 9:00 am

In recent weeks, Antonio Conte’s future has become a topic of great speculations both in England and Italy.

The manager has recently suffered some setbacks at Tottenham Hotspur, while his contract with the North Londoners expires at the end of the season.

For his part, Craig Burley genuinely believes that the Italian’s return to Juventus could ensue in the summer.

The Scotsman feels that Conte may be unsatisfied with his squad at Spurs, and could decide to reconcile with his old employers who are having another disappointing campaign under the guidance of Max Allegri.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vicario

Juventus consider Serie A goalkeeper as Szczesny’s long-term replacement

October 31, 2022
McKennie

Juventus lose another midfielder to injury until the restart

October 31, 2022
Jakub Kiwior

Serie A club to wait for World Cup before setting asking price for Juventus target

October 30, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.