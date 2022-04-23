Video – Cristiana Girelli renews her Juventus contract until 2024

After serving the club admirably for four seasons, Juventus Women have renewed the contract of Cristiana Girelli until 2024.

The Italy international has been one of the most influential players at the club since making the switch from Brescia to Turin in 2018.

The striker announced the news herself with a video posted by the club’s official Twitter account.

During her time at the club, the 31-year-old has thus far scored 72 goals in 98 appearances in all competitions.