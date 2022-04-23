Girelli
Club News

Video – Cristiana Girelli renews her Juventus contract until 2024

April 23, 2022 - 4:00 pm

After serving the club admirably for four seasons, Juventus Women have renewed the contract of Cristiana Girelli until 2024.

The Italy international has been one of the most influential players at the club since making the switch from Brescia to Turin in 2018.

The striker announced the news herself with a video posted by the club’s official Twitter account.

During her time at the club, the 31-year-old has thus far scored 72 goals in 98 appearances in all competitions.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Mattia De Sciglio

Juventus fullback one step away from signing three-year contract

April 23, 2022
Frattesi

Sassuolo midfielder recalls memorable encounter with Marchisio

April 23, 2022
Soule Juventus

Juventus U-19 suffer shootouts heartbreak in UEFA Youth League Semi Finals

April 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.