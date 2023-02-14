Girelli
Video – Cristiana Girelli’s 100 goals for Juventus Women

February 14, 2023 - 11:00 am

On Saturday, Juventus Women beat Fiorentina with three unanswered goals away from home. Cristiana Girelli ended the routing with a header, subsequently completing a century of goals in black and white.

The legendary striker joined the Bianconere following the team’s founding in 2018, and has been an elemental figure ever since, helping the club clinch five Scudetto titles in a row.

The official Juventus YouTube recognized the achievement by remembering every goal she scored in one big compilation video.

