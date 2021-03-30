Video – Cristiana Girelli’s four goals against Pink Bari

Last Sunday, Juventus FC Women absolutely destroyed Pink Bari in a 9-1 hammering.

Whilst Lina Hurtig, Linda Sembrant, Andrea Staskova and Cecilia Salvai each scored once, the ultimate star of the show was none other that Cristiana Girelli who left with four goals to her name.

The legendary striker opened and concluded her personal tally with two headers, but between them, she scored with an incredible overhead kick, as well as rocket that went straight towards the top far corner.

What a player!