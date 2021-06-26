ronaldo
Club News

Video – Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop setting records

June 26, 2021 - 11:45 pm

Although some observers would say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s season has been a little underwhelming considering his incredibly high standards, Juve’s official YouTube channel uploaded a short video showcasing the records and achievements he set so far this year.

The Portuguese ended his campaign with the Bianconeri as the Top Serie A goal-scorer with 29 goals, and he continues to deliver the goods for his national team.

CR7 has so far scored five goals in his three Euro 2020 appearances, becoming the tournament’s all-time goal-scorer with 14 strikes, and equaling Ali Daei’s record with the most international goals scored at 109.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Higuain Dybala mask

Dybala cheering for Higuain in Miami – Gonzalo replies with the mask celebration

June 26, 2021

Federico Chiesa saves the day for Italy after extra time battle with Austria

June 26, 2021

Video: Matteo Pessina makes it two to surely send Italy into the next round

June 26, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 27, 2021 at 12:18 am

    1 milliuon a goal still too much

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.