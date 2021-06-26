Video – Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop setting records

Although some observers would say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s season has been a little underwhelming considering his incredibly high standards, Juve’s official YouTube channel uploaded a short video showcasing the records and achievements he set so far this year.

The Portuguese ended his campaign with the Bianconeri as the Top Serie A goal-scorer with 29 goals, and he continues to deliver the goods for his national team.

CR7 has so far scored five goals in his three Euro 2020 appearances, becoming the tournament’s all-time goal-scorer with 14 strikes, and equaling Ali Daei’s record with the most international goals scored at 109.