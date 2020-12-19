Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo completes his brace to put Juve three up

December 19, 2020 - 8:56 pm

Juventus are on course to close to within one point of AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table, with Cristiano Ronaldo surely putting the match to bed at 3-0.

Parma have certainly enjoyed better days as the Old Lady pile misery on their rivals, who were donning the black and white shirts this evening.

Ronaldo has continued his fine form as he scored his 16th goal in only his 13th appearance of the term, with a neatly taken effort to make it three.

Can he complete the hat-trick?

