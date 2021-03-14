Serie A, Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo completes his first-half hat-trick against Cagliari

March 14, 2021 - 5:41 pm

Juventus have moved 3-0 up over Cagliari thanks to a rapid hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese opened his account with a flying header, before earning and scoring a penalty, before completing his hat-trick with half an hour on the clock with a neat left-footed strike.


Pictures courtesy of MaxSport

This sort of performance could be the perfect response to going out of the Champions League in midweek, and could well be making a statement following all the negative press that was circling following their latest result.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Juventus lead early on

March 14, 2021

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Juventus into the lead with trademark finish

March 14, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus to take on Cagliari in Serie A

March 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.