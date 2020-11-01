Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo converts from the spot to seal dream return

November 1, 2020 - 3:40 pm

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a brace on his return to action, in less than 20 minutes…

The Portuguese has wasted no time in getting back into proceedings, scoring his first goal within his first three minutes on the pitch, before converting a penalty within 20 minutes of his return.

His latest goal has put us three goals clear on the day, and will no doubt have sealed out the win on our part.

Will Ronaldo seal the hat-trick with over 10 minutes left to play?

Patrick

Avatar

