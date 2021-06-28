Ronaldo
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for disrespecting armband by kicking it away

June 28, 2021 - 3:02 pm

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was rightly unhappy with his Portugal side’s elimination from Euro 2020 last night, but he has come in for criticism after being seen to kickthe captain’s armband away.

This isn’t the first timethat CR7 has come in for criticism for something similar, after he was seen to slam the armband on the floor back in March after appearing for his country also, with Del Piero telling ESPN(via TuttoJuve) of his disgust at his actions previously.

He may now come in for more wrath, after ESPN shared the video of him throwing and kicking the armband away after last night’s loss.

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1409439884423700484

Ronaldo’s passion is what sets him apart from many others, and this will no doubt come down to that, but you would have to feel disrespected if you was a Portugal fan watching that no?

