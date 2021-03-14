Video: Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Juventus lead early on

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus 2-0 up over Cagliari inside the opening 25 minutes, with the second coming from the penalty spot.

The Old Lady have started the match brightly and find themselves 2-0 up early into the clash.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a bullet-header, before earning and scoring the penalty to put Cagliari in major trouble this evening.



Pictures courtesy of Max Sport

We would be shocked if CR7 wasn’t to complete the hat-trick with such an early brace, but can they send a message out to their rivals with a convincing win?

Patrick