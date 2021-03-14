Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Juventus lead early on

March 14, 2021 - 5:34 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus 2-0 up over Cagliari inside the opening 25 minutes, with the second coming from the penalty spot.

The Old Lady have started the match brightly and find themselves 2-0 up early into the clash.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a bullet-header, before earning and scoring the penalty to put Cagliari in major trouble this evening.


Pictures courtesy of Max Sport

We would be shocked if CR7 wasn’t to complete the hat-trick with such an early brace, but can they send a message out to their rivals with a convincing win?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Juventus into the lead with trademark finish

March 14, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus to take on Cagliari in Serie A

March 14, 2021
ronaldo

Juventus responds to rumours of Ronaldo leaving

March 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.