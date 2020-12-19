Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Juve’s early lead over Parma

December 19, 2020 - 8:24 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his fine start to the campaign with his latest goal to put Juventus 2-0 up over Parma.

The Portuguese leapt high to meet the cross from Alvaro Morata and made no mistake in putting it away.

We had only recently taken the lead, with Dejan Kulusevski opening the scoring moments ago against the club he played for only last term.

We are now looking at sealing a convincing win, but how many goals can we score this evening?

