Video: Cristiano Ronaldo doubles Juve’s early lead over Parma

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his fine start to the campaign with his latest goal to put Juventus 2-0 up over Parma.

The Portuguese leapt high to meet the cross from Alvaro Morata and made no mistake in putting it away.

We had only recently taken the lead, with Dejan Kulusevski opening the scoring moments ago against the club he played for only last term.

¡Qué remate de CR7! 😱 Cristiano Ronaldo se alzó para marcar de cabeza el segundo de la Juventus 🔥⚽ pic.twitter.com/p6q7S4fakh — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) December 19, 2020

CR7 takes off, again 🤩 Cristiano Ronaldo maakt met een schitterende kopbal 2-0 tegen Parma!#ZiggoSport #SerieA #PARJUV pic.twitter.com/t4dLXeO0ds — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) December 19, 2020

We are now looking at sealing a convincing win, but how many goals can we score this evening?

Patrick