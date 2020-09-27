All Stories, News Now, Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo earns and scores penalty to level scores

September 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus level with Roma in tonight’s crunch Serie A tie with Roma.

The Portuguese was running through the opposition box at speed, passing defenders, and Pellegrini has tried to dispossess the forward, only to leave a hanging arm out to give away the handball.

I can’t recall the last time I saw two handballs result in penalties within the same tie, but neither could be argued against.

And just as we equalise, our opponents go and score at the other end!

Video to follow…

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to allow Roma to beat 10-man Juventus

September 27, 2020

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo brings 10-man Juventus level with Roma

September 27, 2020

Video: Veretout puts Roma ahead again after devastating counter-attack

September 27, 2020