Video: Cristiano Ronaldo earns and scores penalty to level scores

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus level with Roma in tonight’s crunch Serie A tie with Roma.

The Portuguese was running through the opposition box at speed, passing defenders, and Pellegrini has tried to dispossess the forward, only to leave a hanging arm out to give away the handball.

I can’t recall the last time I saw two handballs result in penalties within the same tie, but neither could be argued against.

43' | GOOOOOL DA JUVENTUS! É DE CR7! Mais um pênalti! Desta vez a bola bateu no braço de Pellegrini. Cristiano Ronaldo foi pra bola e guardou: 1 a 1.#Roma #Juventus #ItalianonoBandSports pic.twitter.com/UVDAqWt93T — BandSports (@bandsports) September 27, 2020

And just as we equalise, our opponents go and score at the other end!

Video to follow…

Patrick