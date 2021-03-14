ronaldo
Serie A, Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Juventus into the lead with trademark finish

March 14, 2021 - 5:30 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired Juventus into the early lead against Cagliari today, with a trademark header.

The Portuguese is known for his amazingly high leaps to attack the cross, and today’s was another of those.

Juventus may well have needed this early strike to settle their nerves after a devastating loss in midweek which saw them eliminated from the Champions League, but they can now set their sights on a comfortable win instead.


Pictures courtesy of Max Sport

Was there ever any doubts?

Patrick

Avatar

