Video: Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick announced as Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s sweetly taken free-kick against Torino back in 2020 was selected by Juventus’s social media today for their #GoalOfTheDay.

The Portuguese has struggled to score free-kicks since joining the club from Real Madrid, but the below sweetly taken effort was not to be stopped.

Ronaldo was today claimed by Gazzetta to be wanting to stay at the club, with his agent supposedly looking into the possibility of agreeing a new two-year deal with Juventus.