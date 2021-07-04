Video: Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick announced as Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s sweetly taken free-kick against Torino back in 2020 was selected by Juventus’s social media today for their #GoalOfTheDay.
The Portuguese has struggled to score free-kicks since joining the club from Real Madrid, but the below sweetly taken effort was not to be stopped.
🔥 @Cristiano 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎! 🎯⚽️#GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/YvWsJt6zs0
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 4, 2021
Ronaldo was today claimed by Gazzetta to be wanting to stay at the club, with his agent supposedly looking into the possibility of agreeing a new two-year deal with Juventus.
