Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus the lead over Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued as he was in 2020 by firing Juventus into the lead over Udinese.

The Portuguese was in exceptional form last year, and he has taken little time to open his account after the turn of the year.

It was the former Arsenal man who teed up the former Manchester United superstar to break the deadlock, although we can thank VAR for denying Rodrigo de Paul what he thought was the opening goal earlier in the clash.

Despite the early scare, we have been pretty dominant during the match thus far, and the lead is certainly not against the run of play.

Patrick