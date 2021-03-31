Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gives up simplest goal to close out the win

March 31, 2021 - 2:08 am

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had the perfect opportunity to close out the game for Portugal, but somehow failed to score one of the simplest chances.

The forward had found himself in acres of space, and with the goalkeeper refusing to attempt to close him down with his side just one goal ahead, but he takes too much time before making the save easy for the goalkeeper.


Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

The 36 year-old had ended a mini-goal drought for his country earlier in the night, and thankfully this miss didn’t cost his side the result on the night.

