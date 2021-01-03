Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes it three as he surpasses Pele’s record

Cristiano Ronaldo has made more history this evening, as he not only levels Pele’s professional goal record, but surpasses it with a brace for Juventus.

The Portuguese took his opening goal superbly after Aaron Ramsey dispossessed his rival to play it into his path, and he fired hard and fast past the goalkeeper.

This time it was Rodrigo Bentancur who put the superstar through for him to run into space and shoot beyond the keeper’s left to put his side 3-0 up.

CR7 was also involved in the other goal, having played Federico Chiesa through in behind the defence to score the second of the match.

This man has no limits…

Patrick