Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes no mistake by scoring from the spot

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus into the lead early, thanks to a questionable penalty decision.

Barcelona will definitely feel aggrieved by the decision after their defender got themselves in front of the Portuguese, only for the referee to deem there to have been a foul.

Even I can admit that the decision was a soft one, but VAR had no argument against the officials decision, and our star man wasted no time in firing us into the lead.

Advantage Juve, advantage Ronaldo. Clinical from the spot 👌 pic.twitter.com/B6W8boxDpl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal against Barcelona in the Champions League 😳 pic.twitter.com/2DFHbWQzgR — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020

We will now close in on top spot with more goals needed, but the game is certainly alive. Can we overcome Barca in their own stadium and make a statement for the rest of Europe?

Patrick