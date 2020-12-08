Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes no mistake by scoring from the spot

December 8, 2020 - 8:20 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has put Juventus into the lead early, thanks to a questionable penalty decision.

Barcelona will definitely feel aggrieved by the decision after their defender got themselves in front of the Portuguese, only for the referee to deem there to have been a foul.

Even I can admit that the decision was a soft one, but VAR had no argument against the officials decision, and our star man wasted no time in firing us into the lead.

We will now close in on top spot with more goals needed, but the game is certainly alive. Can we overcome Barca in their own stadium and make a statement for the rest of Europe?

Patrick

Avatar

