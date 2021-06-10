Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes up for shocking free kick to score moments later

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal onto a 4-0 win over Israel in their final warm-up match ahead of the European Championships with their second goal of the match.

The Portuguese should be considering giving up on his free-kick duties after another failure to hit the target, especially with a host of other strong deadball specialists within the team. Ronaldo is yet to score a free-kick in 2021, with only two in the previous calendar year also, and this certainly wasn’t one of his proudest moments.

Luckily for Ronaldo, he has the mentality to use such a disappointment to focus his mind, and it was only moments later before he fired his country into a 2-0 lead.

Would CR7 need to relinquish himself from free-kick duties? Could the manager be considering making the decision for him?

