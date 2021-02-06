Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring against Roma

February 6, 2021 - 5:21 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his fine form this season by scoring this first goal against Roma to put his Juventus side 1-0 up.

The Old Lady have started the match brightly this evening, and are well deserved of their goal, with the Portuguese scoring his first goal since turning 36 years-old yesterday.

Knowing CR7, he will be eager to add another goal or two having struck early, and nobody will be shocked to see him add yet another hat-trick to celebrate his birthday.

Will he cap off his birthday with a hat-trick?

