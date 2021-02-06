Video: Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring against Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his fine form this season by scoring this first goal against Roma to put his Juventus side 1-0 up.

The Old Lady have started the match brightly this evening, and are well deserved of their goal, with the Portuguese scoring his first goal since turning 36 years-old yesterday.

Knowing CR7, he will be eager to add another goal or two having struck early, and nobody will be shocked to see him add yet another hat-trick to celebrate his birthday.

36 years old and just as deadly as ever! 🔥 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates by giving Juventus the lead ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/csUDVcD7Bq — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 6, 2021

36 never looked so good 😉 Cristiano Ronaldo marks his birthday in style 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jkPxhkDkV0 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 6, 2021

CR7 vierde gister zijn 36e verjaardag en deelt nu direct uit tegen Roma 🥳 Juventus 1-0 AS Roma 👀#ZiggoSport #SerieA #JUVROM pic.twitter.com/NPjBniufBJ — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) February 6, 2021

Will he cap off his birthday with a hat-trick?

Patrick