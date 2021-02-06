Video: Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring against Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his fine form this season by scoring this first goal against Roma to put his Juventus side 1-0 up.
The Old Lady have started the match brightly this evening, and are well deserved of their goal, with the Portuguese scoring his first goal since turning 36 years-old yesterday.
Knowing CR7, he will be eager to add another goal or two having struck early, and nobody will be shocked to see him add yet another hat-trick to celebrate his birthday.
36 years old and just as deadly as ever! 🔥
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates by giving Juventus the lead ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/csUDVcD7Bq
36 never looked so good 😉
Cristiano Ronaldo marks his birthday in style 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jkPxhkDkV0
🇮🇹 #ChampionsArena
⚽️ CR7 tout proche du doublé ! pic.twitter.com/Ok55BxiKrt
CR7 vierde gister zijn 36e verjaardag en deelt nu direct uit tegen Roma 🥳
Juventus 1-0 AS Roma 👀#ZiggoSport #SerieA #JUVROM pic.twitter.com/NPjBniufBJ
Parece fácil 😎 @Cristiano 🔥@juventusfc | @OfficialASRoma #sporttvportugal #legaseriea #seriea #juventusfc #juventus #juve #asroma #roma #JuveRoma #cristianoronaldo #cristiano #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/XTRkJ4hZse
Will he cap off his birthday with a hat-trick?
