Video: Cristiano Ronaldo puts Juve back in the lead from the spot

December 13, 2020 - 6:43 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has been gifted the opportunity to put his Juventus side back into the lead from the penalty spot, and he made no mistake.

The Portuguese has set the scoreline at 2-1 after he sent the goalkeeper diving out of the way to slot straight down the middle, as he scored his 30th league goal of 2020.

The goal came after some fine work by Juan Cuadrado to dart into the box, only to be taken down by Rovella.

Juventus will surely close out the game now with only 10 minutes remaining.

