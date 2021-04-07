Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rights early mistake to put Juve ahead

April 7, 2021 - 6:07 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired Juventus into the lead against Napoli.

The Old Lady were ruing the Portuguese’s miss in the opening minutes, but he has put that behind him with the early goal.

He had a clean cross to aim his head at inside the opening two minutes, only to fail to make the desired contact, but that can all be forgotten now.

Chiesa’s fine run down the right flank allowed him to cut the ball into the box, and Cristiano wasted no time in putting this one away..



Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports & BeinSports

Will Juventus be able to push on and make sure of the result?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Ronaldo misses simple finish from close range

April 7, 2021

Confirmed: Pirlo’s Juventus team to take on Napoli

April 7, 2021
acuna

Juventus find alternative to Marcelo in La Liga

April 7, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.