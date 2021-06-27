Euro 2020, Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rocket comes close to breaking Free-kick curse

June 27, 2021 - 8:37 pm

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo just hit a rocket of a free-kick at Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who just manages to block the effort.

Portugal have started brightly thus far, looking the more likely to score so far, although Ronaldo’s effort was the first save that the former Chelsea star has had to make.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN as shown on ABC

There hasn’t been a single free-kick goal at the tournament thus far, despite 39 matches having already been completed, but CR7 nearly broke that curse with his rocketed effort.

