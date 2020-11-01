Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores moments into reappearance

November 1, 2020 - 3:32 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored to put Juventus back in front, moments after coming off the bench.

The Portuguese has been out of action for the last four matches after testing positive for Coronavirus on international duty, and was left on the bench today having had limited training with the team of late.

Ronaldo wasted no time in getting back into the swing of things however, and scores only two minutes after entering the field of play.

Will the team finally push on and put their rivals to the sword?

Patrick

