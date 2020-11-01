Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores moments into reappearance

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored to put Juventus back in front, moments after coming off the bench.

The Portuguese has been out of action for the last four matches after testing positive for Coronavirus on international duty, and was left on the bench today having had limited training with the team of late.

Ronaldo wasted no time in getting back into the swing of things however, and scores only two minutes after entering the field of play.

CRISTIANO RONALDO EM CAMPO = GOL! 💥 E que golaço! Três minutos após entrar, CR7 recebe, dribla o goleiro e marca uma pintura! 👏🏼 Agora: Spezia 1×2 Juventus. #ItalianoNoEIPlus

.

Assista AGORA a Spezia x Juventus, ao vivo e exclusivo, no @EIPlus (https://t.co/P1YYAP8oK5) e na TNT! pic.twitter.com/mSo0eSeoc2 — Esporte Interativo (de 🏠) (@Esp_Interativo) November 1, 2020

"SIIIIIIIUUUU" Ronaldo scores three minutes after being subbed on in his return! 💥 pic.twitter.com/mOHXRXVmWH — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2020

Will the team finally push on and put their rivals to the sword?

Patrick