Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the opener against Cagliari

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Juventus a deserved lead against Cagliari.

It has been an impressive opening half so far for the famous Black & White, and there will be no complaints about our opening goal.

We had thought we had opened the scoring earlier in the half, only for Alvaro Morata to have been deemed as offside in the build-up.

We can move on from that now thanks to the Portuguese superstar, who has scored with a trade cut inside to beat two defenders before firing past the goalkeeper.

BRILLIANT from Cristiano Ronaldo! 😱 The trademark cut inside and then he arrows the finish into the corner 🎯 pic.twitter.com/L4UVe4sUi7 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 21, 2020

The way the Old Lady is playing today, you would be very shocked if a comfortable victory wasn’t to follow.

Patrick