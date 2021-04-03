Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows predatorial instinct to equalise late on

Cristiano Ronaldo has showed his instinct in front of goal to level the derby between Juventus and Torino with just 10 minutes of play to run.

The Old Lady had taken the early lead in the game, but the home team managed to overturn the deficit thanks to a brace from Tony Sanabria.

Juan Cuadrado fired in the initial free-kick, but the initial effort was knocked away, but we managed to fire in another cross from the left this time, and Chiellini’s touch sends it into the path of Ronaldo to fire home.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Can we complete the turnaround to claim all three points?

Patrick