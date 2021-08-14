Video – Cristiano Ronaldo stars in thrilling TV commercial

Since becoming a global star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a man in demand when it comes to appearing in various ads and commercials.

Although the majority of it was a little bit uncreative, LiveScore managed to pull off an exciting commercial, featuring the Portuguese superstar.

The commercial shows the Juventus striker scoring a late goal, sending a wave of joy throughout the globe, with the goal being celebrated by fans either on the streets or at work, whilst following the match via the phone application.