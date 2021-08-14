Video – Cristiano Ronaldo stars in thrilling TV commercial

Since becoming a global star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a man in demand when it comes to appearing in various ads and commercials.
Although the majority of it was a little bit uncreative, LiveScore managed to pull off an exciting commercial, featuring the Portuguese superstar.
The commercial shows the Juventus striker scoring a late goal, sending a wave of joy throughout the globe, with the goal being celebrated by fans either on the streets or at work, whilst following the match via the phone application.
This one was fun to make. And so true #MoreThanAScore pic.twitter.com/HPbuALZCzH
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 13, 2021
