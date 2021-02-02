Video: Cristiano Ronaldo takes advantage of silly Inter mistakes

Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled his tally for Juventus today after he took full advantage of Inter Milan’s defensive confusion.

The Nerazzurri had control of the ball, only for Handanovic to come storming out of his goal to meet his defender, and Ronaldo dispossesses the pair and places the ball in off the post from a tight angle.

Ronaldo had only just levelled the tie from the penalty spot just under 10 minutes before, but Inter Milan will be frustrated at having given up their early lead in such a fashion.

GENIUS… WHAT A PLAYER!!! WHAT A SMART GOAL!!! VAMOSSSS Cristiano Ronaldo second goal vs Inter: pic.twitter.com/ZNTanZPe39 — Cristiano Ronaldo News (@CRonaldoNews) February 2, 2021

