Video – Cristiano Ronaldo’s astonishing header is the Goal of the Day

December 18, 2022 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 2019, Sampdoria hosted Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock for the visitors while Gianluca Caprari leveled the scoring for the home side.

Nonetheless, this encounter will forever be remembered for Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic header which proved to be the winner for the Bianconeri.

Alex Sandro sent an exquisite cross from the left side and the Portuguese flew above his markers to score an astonishing goal.

