Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent form summed up…

Cristiano Ronaldo has come in for criticism since we were eliminated from the Champions League, and Juventus fans will not have been impressed by his latest action.

Our team is currently trailing in Udine by one goal to nil, and Ronaldo, who we rely on heavily for goals, has just wasted a great opportunity.



Pictures courtesy of Strive

There is plenty of speculation surrounding his future, and I can’t help but be swayed towards his exit after recent performances.

Patrick