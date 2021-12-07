Video – Cuadrado and Calhanoglu’s corner kicks – Who did it better?

Direct corner kick goals are a rare happening in football, and yet, Serie A fans witnessed two of them in one weekend.
On Saturday, Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring against Roma with a corner kick that somehow went between Rui Patricio’s legs.
Then on Sunday, Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick sailed over Salvatore Sirigu and into the far corner.
Perhaps we’re biased towards our guy, but the Colombian’s goal made for a better sight, and if there was any doubt left, his celebratory dance would surely seal the decision in his favor.
2 Comments
Cuadrados goal is more complicated to score. Top corner is always harder to score. PrInters goal was more of a clumsy play by the goalkeeper
Cuadrado all day his was more harder than inter merda’s goal. I have to say though it was a decent goal from inter but Cuadrado’s was harder to do and the way inter scored was lucky because it went through the legs of rui patricio but Cuadrado’s was top corner off the post sirigu had no chance