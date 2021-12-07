Video – Cuadrado and Calhanoglu’s corner kicks – Who did it better?

Direct corner kick goals are a rare happening in football, and yet, Serie A fans witnessed two of them in one weekend.

On Saturday, Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring against Roma with a corner kick that somehow went between Rui Patricio’s legs.

Then on Sunday, Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick sailed over Salvatore Sirigu and into the far corner.

Perhaps we’re biased towards our guy, but the Colombian’s goal made for a better sight, and if there was any doubt left, his celebratory dance would surely seal the decision in his favor.