Video – Cuadrado answers 21 questions: Reveals his idol and his funniest teammate

In an interview with the official Juventus YouTube channel, Juan Cuadrado answers 21 interesting questions. The Colombian reveals the Brazilian Ronaldo as his idol while the teammate that impresses him the most is Dusan Vlahovic.

The winger also revealed Paul Pogba as his funniest teammate, Mattia Perin as the best dressed, and made sure to aim a dig at Nicolo Fagioli.

Cuadrado also picked the 120th-anniversary jersey as his favorite at the club, while his goal against Bayern Munich in 2016 remains his fondest strike.