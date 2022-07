Last season, Juan Cuadrado had actually scored a goal against Genoa from a direct corner kick. So perhaps it wasn’t a wise idea for Leonardo Bonucci to take on the Colombian in a corner challenge.

La Vespa scored one and hit the post twice, while Leo wasn’t even close. And to make matters even more embarrassing for the captain, Max Allegri stepped in barefooted and managed to score once while also coming close on other attempts.