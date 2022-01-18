Video: Cuadrado scores cheeky free-kick to open the scoring against Sampdoria

Juan Cuadrado has kick-started Juventus’s defence of the Coppa Italia with a cheeky free-kick under the wall of Sampdoria.

It certainly wasn’t the most organised line as the Serie A side attempted to block the angles of our free-kick from just outside the box, but it was some strike from the Colombian to smash it low and hard and into the bottom right of the goal.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

It has been a dominant display thus far, and we could easily have been winning by more, but hats off to Cuadrado for such a spectacular striker to get us off the mark.

Patrick