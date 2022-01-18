Cuadrado
Coppa Italia, Videos

Video: Cuadrado scores cheeky free-kick to open the scoring against Sampdoria

January 18, 2022 - 8:44 pm

Juan Cuadrado has kick-started Juventus’s defence of the Coppa Italia with a cheeky free-kick under the wall of Sampdoria.

It certainly wasn’t the most organised line as the Serie A side attempted to block the angles of our free-kick from just outside the box, but it was some strike from the Colombian to smash it low and hard and into the bottom right of the goal.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

It has been a dominant display thus far, and we could easily have been winning by more, but hats off to Cuadrado for such a spectacular striker to get us off the mark.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Sampdoria team to take on Juventus in Coppa Italia

January 18, 2022

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Coppa Italia clash with Sampdoria

January 18, 2022
Dragusin

Juventus vs Sampdoria: An expected duel between Bianconeri youngsters

January 18, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.