Video – Morata taunted after Cuadrado nutmeg

Juve’s official YouTube channel released a short video from a training session, showing Alvaro Morata being nutmegged by Juan Cuadrado.

But knowing the Colombian, that piece of skill was far from being the end of the story, as La Vespa would taunt his teammate, whilst hysterically laughing with Weston McKennie.

Cuadrado and Morata enjoy a great chemistry on the pitch, with the winger providing several assists for the Spaniard throughout the season – but that didn’t save the latter from the traditional nutmeg mockery.