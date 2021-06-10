Cuadrado Morata
Club News

Video – Morata taunted after Cuadrado nutmeg

June 10, 2021 - 8:30 pm

Juve’s official YouTube channel released a short video from a training session, showing Alvaro Morata being nutmegged by Juan Cuadrado.

But knowing the Colombian, that piece of skill was far from being the end of the story, as La Vespa would taunt his teammate, whilst hysterically laughing with Weston McKennie.

Cuadrado and Morata enjoy a great chemistry on the pitch, with the winger providing several assists for the Spaniard throughout the season – but that didn’t save the latter from the traditional nutmeg mockery.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus could offer Rugani to Fiorentina in exchange for their transfer target

June 10, 2021

Opinion: Five Juventus players who can reignite their careers at Euro 2020

June 10, 2021

UEFA suspends disciplinary proceedings against Juve, ensuring their CL spot

June 10, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.