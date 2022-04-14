Cuadrado
Club News

Video – Cuadrado’s assist chosen amongst the Top 5 of Serie A round 32

April 14, 2022 - 4:45 pm

Last weekend, Juventus were trailing to Cagliari away from home, but luckily for Max Allegri, the team managed to turn the result upside down, and it all started with some Juan Cuadrado magic.

The Colombian skipped past his marker before delivering a sublime cross that was nodded home by Matthijs de Ligt for the equalizer.

The official Serie A YouTube channel recognized La Vespa’s effort in the Top 5 assists of round 32, landing second behind Ivan Perisic’s cross to Nicolò Barella.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn April 14, 2022 at 5:36 pm

    if he goes to merda his legacy is over, too.

    • Leave a Reply

