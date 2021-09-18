Video – Cuadrado’s left-foot rocket wins goal of the day

On this day in 2019, Juventus opened their Champions League campaign with a visit to the Spanish capital, where they were hosted by Atletico Madrid.

Following a goalless first half, Juan Cuadrado opened the scoring with a brilliant shot with his weaker left foot that landed in the top far corner, and the club’s official Twitter account honored the Colombian by choosing it as the goal of the day.

Blaise Matuidi then doubled the lead, by a late charge from the Diego Simeone’s men earned them a draw.