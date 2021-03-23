Video – Cuccureddu’s strike against Inter wins goal of the day

Whilst the Juventus Twitter account usually picks its goal of the day from the recent seasons – or at least from the era of colored broadcasting – this one is literally from the days of black and white.

On this day in 1975, Juventus earned a hard-fought victory against their arch-rivals Inter thanks to Antonello Cuccureddu’s lone goal.

The defender blasted a low drive that went straight towards the far bottom corner after being set-up by his teammate from the freekick.