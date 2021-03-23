Club News

Video – Cuccureddu’s strike against Inter wins goal of the day

March 23, 2021 - 11:00 pm

Whilst the Juventus Twitter account usually picks its goal of the day from the recent seasons – or at least from the era of colored broadcasting – this one is literally from the days of black and white.

On this day in 1975, Juventus earned a hard-fought victory against their arch-rivals Inter thanks to Antonello Cuccureddu’s lone goal.

The defender blasted a low drive that went straight towards the far bottom corner after being set-up by his teammate from the freekick.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Paul Pogba of Juventus FC shows new hairdo

Juventus hoping to take advantage of ‘complicated’ Pogba situation at United

March 23, 2021

A revamp in attack? Report claims all Juve strikers could leave

March 23, 2021
rabiot

Pirlo disappointed by two Juventus players in particular

March 23, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.