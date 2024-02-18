After equaling Marcello Lippi’s number of appearances in the Juventus dugout, Max Allegri received a host of messages from current and former Bianconeri stars, congratulating him on this remarkable feat.

Adrien Rabiot and Danilo were among the current Juventus players to compliment their boss with video messages.

As for the former stars, the list includes Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Claudio Marchisio.

But it was Mario Mandzukic who truly sparked an emotional reaction from the 56-year-old.