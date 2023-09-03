It took 24 minutes but Juventus finally made the breakthrough against Empoli, thanks to a scrambled goal from Danilo.

It has been a steady start for Juventus and they deserved to take the lead, It is now a question of them hanging on to the lead or increasing it, what they cannot do is allow Empoli back into the game now that they have gotten their noses in front.

It was not the most beautiful goal but that is irrelevant, all that matters is that Danilo found the back of the net, have a watch from one of the videos below.