Video – Danilo heaps praise on exemplary Federico Gatti

Last Thursday, Federico Gatti stole the limelight by scoring the lone strike as Juventus took a slight advantage over Sporting in the Europa League quarter-finals.

After the first-leg encounter, Juventus vice captain Danilo praised the Italian defender, saying that he serves as an example for all of his teammates.

The Brazilian reveals how the former Frosinone man kept his composure despite his scarce playing time in the first six months of the season, but his hard work is finally paying off.