Club News

Video – Danilo, Szczesny and more Juventus players arrive on third pre-season day

July 12, 2023 - 5:00 pm

On the third day of pre-season, more Juventus players are joining Max Allegri’s ranks as the squad begins its preparations for the new season.

The club’s official Twitter account posted several videos showing the arrival of Bianconeri stars.

The Polish duo of Arek Milik and Wojciech Szczesny announced their presence in the morning. They were followed by Danilo and Filip Kostic.

The list also includes several players who returned from loan spells, namely Arthur, Denis Zakaria, Luca Pellegrini Koni De Winter and Marko Pjaca.

