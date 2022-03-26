Video – Danilo takes the quiz following his 100th appearance at Juventus

Last Sunday, Danilo made his 100th appearance for Juventus during the home encounter against Salernitana.

The club’s official YouTube channel interviewed the Brazilian, asking him about his most memorable moments in Turin since making the making from Manchester City back in 2019.

Impressively, the versatile defender managed to recall the vast majority of the answers.

He also talks about his debut goal against Napoli, the Coppa Italia triumph last season and his strong bond with Alex Sandro.